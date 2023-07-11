Thane: Pawar Scrambles To Keep NCP Workers Together; Holds Meeting In Manor

Sharad Pawar/Ajit Pawar | PTI

District president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) held a meeting of party workers in Manor in Palghar. This meeting was conducted to keep the party workers from defecting to the breakaway faction led by Ajit Pawar.

A meeting of the NCP office bearers and party workers in a resort in Manor on July 11. MLA Sunil Bhusara who also is NCP district president presided over this meeting which was attended by elected representatives of NCP and party workers.

NCP's candidate won direct elections for Mayor

NCPs candidate had won direct elections for Mayor in Palghar Nagarparishad. The has significant strength in Dahanu, Jawhar Nagarparishad as well as in Palghar, Boisar, and Vikramgad Legislative Assembly constituencies.

Ex-Legislative Council Member and former district president Anand Thakur was a distinct figure who did not attend this meeting and is said to be defecting. A few other party workers also defected to the Ajit Pawar faction.