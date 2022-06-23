e-Paper Get App

Thane: Over 200 kg banned plastic seized by TMC, collects fine over Rs 66,000

Thursday, June 23, 2022
In a major crackdown against shops vending items in banned plastic, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday, June 23 seized around 237 kg plastic and collected over Rs 66,400 in fines.

The action comes after the recent warning of TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma, who had said that strict action will be initiated against the erring establishments.

Under the guidance of TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, civic officials from the sanitation department conducted raids across the nine wards.

Speaking about the initiative, Herwade said, "The action was taken under the plastic ban campaign. The team seized around 237 kg plastic and collected a fine of Rs 66,400 from the violators."

Under the Maharashtra Non-biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 2006, there is a ban on the production, use, sale, transportation, handling and storage of items made from plastic and thermocol.

