 Thane: Out on bail, man briefly goes 'missing' from hospital
He didn't abscond instead went to offer 'namaz' and returned four hours later, says hospital dean

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Thane: A 40-year-old man, who recently came out on bail, was suspected to have absconded as he went 'missing' from the civic-run hospital in Kalwa where he was undergoing Covid treatment. However, he returned after four hours and it later came to fore that he had gone to offer 'namaz' (prayer).

The incident took place on Sunday at around 3.30am when Shabir Khan was not found in the isolation ward of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Subsequently, the medical staff started searching for him but couldn't locate him. They queried his relatives, too, but they denied knowing his whereabouts.

Hospital Dean Dr Rakesh Barot said, “Khan was hospitalised after testing Covid positive. He didn't run away, instead went to offer 'namaz'. He came back at around 7.30am and was admitted to an isolation ward.”

