Thane: Only 2 vaccination centres to remain open on May 8; check out the details

Thane: If you're planning to search for a vaccination centre in Thane you have to stay updated on social networking sites. With a shortage of Covaxin in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation daily uploads the centres open for vaccination as per the availability.

To know the status of vaccination centres and other update related to Covid one has to visit www.digithane.thanecity.gov.in site. As per the data provided by Thane Municipal Corporation on May 5 it was available at 19 vaccination centres, on May 6 it was available on 31 centres and on May 7 it was available on 29 centres out of the 58 centres. However, for May 8 it is only available on two centres.

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday declared that vaccination will be in two shifts for those between 18 to 44 years and not above 45. Thanekars claim if there is a shortage of vaccination that what is the use of doing it in two shifts.

Also, online registration for vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years is made mandatory. Citizens should register online on (Cowin.gov.in).

Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Corporation, TMC said the Municipal Corporation had total 58 centres with 44 of Municipal Corporation and 14 are private. "Every citizen should get themselves registered online on Cowin.gov.in for vaccination. Even if centres are available as per the availablity. Once you are registered online who will know the availability at the centre you are looking for," he added.

Check out the centres open on Saturday, May 8: