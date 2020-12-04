Thane: Ongoing road construction work affects traffic on Ghodbunder Road

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) carries road repair work at Ghodbunder Road, commuters has to face traffic woes. More over the ongoing Metro construction work has caused more inconvenience to the motorists.

"Due to ongoing repair work of underground pipelines and metro construction, most of the service of Ghodbunder stretch are noticed with traffic woes. Besides, the vehicles parked aside the road add more congestion. However, the regular drive against such vehicles is been carried by traffic team by imposing fines," said traffic official from Thane.

"Among the ongoing road construction work between the Ghodbunder stretch, Mullah baug to Nagla Bandar is one of the major stretch, where the road construction work is on, within 15 km long stretch. This work is likely to be completed May end," informed official.

As per the local motorists, most of the service roads in Ghodbunder area were dug for repair work for placing water pipelines. However, these roads were repaired temporarily, which didn't last for long following the monsoon. Hence, the condition of these service road has been again worsening.

"The repair work of service roads on the city has been carried since last week. The routes which consists placing underground telephone and water connections may take more time, while the rest of them will be complete by May end of this year, informed TMC official.

"Following the traffic congestion on main highway connecting Ghodbunder stretch, the direction regarding the repair work of service roads was given by the TMC commissioner, to ease the traffic snarls.

Accordingly, the concretisation of these roads will been undertaken since last eight days," said Sandip Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.