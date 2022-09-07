Thane: On suspicion of being police informer, scrap dealer attacked by chain-snatchers | FPJ

A 28-year-old scrap dealer from Ambivli in Thane was attacked by a gang of chain-snatchers on suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Wednesday. Jaffar Yusuf (Ashok) Irani was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday while he was dining at the Ganpati pandal in the Lahuji Nagar slum colony.

The police officer investigating the case informed, “Five men, allegedly members of a gang involved in snatching of chains and other crimes, arrived at the spot, sprayed something on Irani's face. They then attacked him with choppers and other deadly weapons. The men beat him up as they suspected he was working for the police and tipping them off about illegal activities of the gang.”

A seriously injured Irani was admitted to a local hospital by the police. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Ambivali police station. “All the accused will be arrested soon,” said a police officer.