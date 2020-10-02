Thane: On Gandhi Jayanti, TMC announces 15-day cleanliness drive in the city

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) after strict directions on sanitation within the city has announced a cleanliness drive for 15 days on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on Friday.
"The cleanliness drive announced from today will continue till October 16, in each ward of the Thane. The assistant commissioner of each ward has been instructed to take strict action against the one who are violating the norms, as far as sanitation is concerned," said TMC official.
"Considering the pandemic situation, the TMC Commissioner has earlier also led strict directions to civic officials, representing each ward in Thane. However, the cleanliness drive will help to spread more awareness about importance of sanitation in and around of our surroundings," added official.
Thane COVID update: On Friday, total 386 new cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 7 deaths were reported. So far, 3848 are the active patients in the city, while, total 32715 has been recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached upto 1010 in Thane.
