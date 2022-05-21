Thane: On birthday, 14-year-old aspiring cricketer from Dombivali dies after being hit by car

Thane: The life of a 14-year-old aspiring cricketer was tragically cut short on his birthday, after he was hit by a car whose driver was reportedly drunk, at the Savlaram Maharaj Sports Complex, near Gharda Circle in Dombivli east, on Friday. The Manpada police have registered a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver and arrested him.

The boy has been identified as Prashant Dilip Mishra while the driver is Jayesh Ravindra Nerlekar, 25, a resident of Sadguru Kripa Society, Ajadegaon, Dombivli east.

Speaking to this FPJ correspondent, the Manpada police station assistant commissioner of police, J D More, said, “We will be initiating strict action against the driver for rash driving. We have also registered a case under IPC section 304 (A) against him. Jayesh Nerlekar was drunk and this was the reason he rammed into the boy. The boy belongs to a very well-to-do family and his family is shocked.”

Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagde of Manpada police station said, “Prashant Dilip Mishra was the son of Dilip Mishra, 39, and the family lives at Saimauli Society in Ajadegaon. Prashant had gone to the Savlaram Maharaj Sports Complex to play cricket as usual, between 5 and 5.30pm when the accused, Jayesh Nerlekar, speeding by in his car, hit Prashant, who was on the field. Prashant immediately fell to the ground, lying in a pool of blood. His friends rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors due to severe head injury and fractured bones."

The boy’s father, Dilip Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Manpada police station. Police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act and Sub-Inspector K K Gangurde is investigating the case.

Dilip Mishra was unavailable for comment despite several attempts.

Regular users of the Savlaram Maharaj Sports Complex are now questioning why the security guards at the sports complex do not stop motorists, as they are not allowed to drive in the stadium. It is learnt that during the day, many novice car drivers come to this spot for driving practice.

Sportspersons from Dombivli and the surrounding areas say that for years now, they have been demanding that drivers not be allowed to enter the Savlaram Stadium but the KDMC authorities have ignored their demand all this while.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:13 PM IST