Thane: Omicron patient from Dombivli gets discharged, says 'all citizens should follow COVID guidelines'

Thane: "Patients who are tested positive for COVID-19 or the new variants should take the treatment on a positive note. The patient's should cooperate with the authorities and health department for a faster recovery. All citizens should follow the guidelines of the authorities," states the 33-year-old patient who was discharged on Wednesday from the Art Gallery covid-19 hospital of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The Dombivli resident was the first patient from Maharashtra who was tested positive for omicron. He came from South Africa on November 24. After the authorities found out about him he was quarantined and went through a genome sequencing test and found positive for omicron. After he was tested negative on Wednesday he was discharged on his birthday. He said doctor's were available for him 24 hours and every two hours he had a check up by the medical team. He claims to have received every possible facility during his treatment," he added.

However, the data provided by Thane District Health department states around 5910 travelers came from different parts of the countries and 105 travelers came from South Africa and the Netherlands. These travelers came from different countries to Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi-Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander and Thane Rural areas.

Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal Commissioner, KDMC said, "We receive data of foreign travelers on a daily basis. As per the data and address our team trace them to carry out their RT-PCR test. If returnee is tested positive for COVID-19 further they are quarantined and treatment is started for them. We are continuously appealing to the foreign travelers coming to the city to cooperate with the health department staff as we are taking the precautionary measures for the safety of the citizens. However, the travelers can also approach the health department for the test and keep the city safe," added Suryavanshi appealing to the citizens to follow the covid-19 guidelines issued by the government authorities.

Dr. Kailash Pawar, Civil Surgeon, Thane civil hospital said the Thane district is well prepared to fight against the new variants and added, "Citizens should take all the precautionary measures like wearing mask, sanitizer, follow social distancing and avoid going in crowded places. We appeal to the citizens to be fully vaccinated, which is the only source to fight against the new variant," added Pawar.

Foreign returnees in different parts of Thane District

As per the Data provided by Thane District Health Department from November 28 to December 6 around 105 travelers came from South Africa (SA) and Netherland. And around 5910 came from other countries across the world.

Thane Municipal Corporation: Around 36 travelers from SA and Netherland and 2040 from other countries.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation: Around 23 travelers from SA and Netherland and 927 from other countries.

Navi-Mumbai Municipal Corporation: Around 27 travelers from SA and Netherland and around 1356 from other countries.

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation: Around 3 travelers from SA and Netherland and 164 from other countries.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation: Around 8 travelers from SA and Netherland and 243 from other countries.

Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation: Around 8 travelers from SA and Netherland and 830 from other countries.

Thane Rural (including councils): Zero patients from SA and Netherland and 350 from other countries.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:19 PM IST