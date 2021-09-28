Thane: Oil tanker topples on Ghodbunder Road, 3 injured

An oil tanker hit a road divider and then toppled on the busy Ghodbunder Road on Sunday night. The accident led to a major oil spill and hours-long traffic jam on Monday morning. Three persons in a car crushed by the vehicle had a miraculous escape.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said the accident took place at 10:20 pm on Sunday. The vehicle, owned by Paras Petrol Private Limited, was headed towards Thane. An official said the vehicle was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control. The collision with the divider resulted in the tanker breaking into two parts. The cabin remained on the same road, while the tanker turned turtle to the other side of the road.

It then collided with four vehicles, including three cars and a truck. Three people were rescued from a car that was crammed between the tanker and the truck. Vinod Kharat, 30, Shrusti Patil, 18 and Pandurang Patil, 45, were shifted to Vedant Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A police officer said the container was lifted at 6:30 am; the vehicles started moving after 8 am. Till late in the evening, traffic on both sides was moving slowly. Motorists stuck in the traffic took to social media to raise the issue about the daily traffic on the stretch. Also, many were alerted to avoid the Ghodbunder road stretch.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell, Kasarvadavli traffic unit, the police and fire brigade came to the rescue of the motorists. Two emergency tenders, one fire van, one QRV, one crane, three hydras, one JCB and three ambulances were pushed into service.

Assistant police inspector Pramod Pardesi said, “With the help of a hydra we moved the tanker aside and made way for two lanes, which took hours. But as the spot was uphill, the vehicles were not easy to move. The tyres of the vehicle were filled with oil. Even if the driver tried to race, the tyres were just wheeling on the spot.” He said this resulted in a huge traffic jam. The fire brigade officials washed the road, but it was of no use. The teams then arranged for stone crushed materials which eased the movement of traffic.

The Kasarvadavli police have booked the driver of the oil tanker. “A case has been registered against the driver for rash driving under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:28 AM IST