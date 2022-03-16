e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Thane: Oil spill on Ghodbunder road after truck overturns; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
A container overturned on Ghodbunder Road which lead to oil spilling over on the stretch | FPJ photo

A container overturned on Ghodbunder Road which lead to oil spilling over on the stretch | FPJ photo

Advertisement

Thane: A container overturned on Ghodbunder Road which lead to oil spilling over on the stretch. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The container was travelling from Nhavaseva to Vapi, Gujarat when it hit a road divider near Patlipada bridge which lead to the vehicle overturning.

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Advertisement

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

ALSO READ

Phone tapping case: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla appears before Mumbai police Phone tapping case: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla appears before Mumbai police
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:03 PM IST