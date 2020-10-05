Thane: Now, extortion case registered against AIMIM's Bhiwandi chief Khalid Guddu

Thane: After rape allegations, a fifth case - this time of extortion - has been registered against the AIMIM's Bhiwandi chief Khalid Guddu on Monday.

A case has been registered against the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) leader from Bhiwandi for allegedly extorting a builder in Bhiwandi.

"The ongoing construction going at Bhiwandi's Avachit Pada is owned by Ahmed Mobin Ansari, who has lodged the police complaint against the Guddu. As the victim was threatened by Guddu after he filed a review petition at Bombay high court against, the Ansari's ongoing construction," said police official from Bhiwandi.

"Guddu had demanded total Rs.10 lakh, as extortion to avoid the court's action. Out of this, Rs. 5 lakh was delivered by the complainant to accused," added the police official.