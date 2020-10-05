Thane: Now, extortion case registered against AIMIM's Bhiwandi chief Khalid Guddu

Thane: After rape allegations, a fifth case - this time of extortion - has been registered against the AIMIM's Bhiwandi chief Khalid Guddu on Monday.
A case has been registered against the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) leader from Bhiwandi for allegedly extorting a builder in Bhiwandi.
"The ongoing construction going at Bhiwandi's Avachit Pada is owned by Ahmed Mobin Ansari, who has lodged the police complaint against the Guddu. As the victim was threatened by Guddu after he filed a review petition at Bombay high court against, the Ansari's ongoing construction," said police official from Bhiwandi.
"Guddu had demanded total Rs.10 lakh, as extortion to avoid the court's action. Out of this, Rs. 5 lakh was delivered by the complainant to accused," added the police official.
The complainant after continuous threats by the accused has registered case against Guddu under sections 384, 385, 386 and 34 of Indian Penal Code, at Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi.
This is the fifth such case of extortion filed against Guddu, while more such cases has been registered against him at various police stations in Bhiwandi.
Besides, on Sunday, the accused also been booked for rape case under sections 376, 354, 384 of Indian Penal Code, at Bhiwandi city police station.
"A 27 year old woman has filed the rape case against the Guddu, for abusing and assaulting her sexually between December 2016 to December 2017, at Star hotel, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on," informed police official from Bhiwandi.