Thane: Notice to 6,000 consumers for using electricity without meters | Pixabay/ representative pic

Thane: The Torrent power company supplying electricity in the Kalwa-Mumbra-Diwa area has sent notices to 6,000 consumers for using electricity without meters.

The meters were permanently disconnected during the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited period. The customers have not yet paid their dues and are using electricity without meters. A second notice has also been sent to the same consumers.

An official said, “If the customers whose meters have been disconnected have any doubts regarding their arrears or payment, they may contact the Mahavitaran officers at the earliest.”

The official added, “Those who have been sent the second notice will be sent a third notice and if they do not respond to that as well, the company will take legal action.”

Read Also Home buyers asked to get NOC for electricity meters