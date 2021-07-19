Thane: No vaccination drive in Thane city and Kalyan Dombivli on July 20

Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation had announced that there will be no vaccination drive across the city on July 20.

Dr Vipin Sharma, municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of TMC had made the announcement with this regards.

The authorities claim the Indian Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfalls across Thane, Konkan and Mumbai belt. The rainfall could result in inconvenience for the citizens to reach the vaccination centre. Therefore, taking precautionary measures the authorities have closed the vaccination drive on Tuesday, July 20 and it will resume after orders from the authorities.

Mhaske had appealed to citizens to take note of it and avoid coming out of their house without any emergency.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has also announced that there will be no vaccination drive on July 20, at all the vaccination centres across the twin city.