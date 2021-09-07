e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:55 PM IST

Thane: No COVID-19 vaccination on 5 days in September during Ganesh festival

Faisal Tandel
Thane: The Thane Municipal corporation had announced a no-vaccination drive during the few days of Ganeshostav festival in the city. To avoid any inconvenience to citizen's the authorities had decided to close all the vaccination centres across the city.

Naresh Mhaske, Mayor and Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation had announced that the vaccination will be closed on September 10, 11, 14, 16 and 19, 2021.

"Thane being a cultural city, Ganesh Utsav is celebrated in every household. In such celebrations, citizens coming out of their houses for vaccination is not good. Also, it may lead to inconvenience to them. So we decided to close all the vaccination centres for five different days," added Mhaske.

In the past few months, there have been many occasions when the vaccination centres were closed due to shortage or non-availability of the vaccination.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:55 PM IST
