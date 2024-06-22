 Thane: 9 Children Injured After Tin Roof Cover Collapses On Football Turf
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
Thane: 9 Children Injured After Tin Cover Collapses On Football Turf | Representative Image

Thane: Nine children were injured after the tin cover built above the terrace of a building fell on Friday night in Upavan area of Thane city, a civic official said.

Five of the children, who were playing football in a turf ground adjacent to the building located at Gawan Baug, are seriously injured and have been admitted in Bethany hospital nearby, he said.

The children are students of Class IX and X, he added.

When contacted, Vartak Nagar police station officials said they did not have details about the incident.

