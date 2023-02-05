Thane: NGO chairman held for repeatedly raping, threatening woman in Kongaon

File | Representative Image

Thane: The Kongaon Police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man from Dhule district in Maharashtra for allegedly repeatedly raping and threatening a woman.

The accused, who is the chairman of an NGO, was arrested from Dhule on Thursday.

Rajendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station said, "The accused had organised a programme in Dhule two months ago and got acquainted with the victim at the event. The accused befriended the victim, who had separated from her husband. He brought her to Mumbai on the pretext of networking and raped her."

Pawar further added, "The accused allegedly took the victim to lodges in Bhiwandi and Kalyan areas in Thane district and repeatedly raped and tortured her in the last two months and even threatened the woman at gunpoint."

"On Wednesday the victim lodged a complaint with us and we registered the case and on Thursday arrested the accused. We are further investigating the case," informed Pawar.



(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)