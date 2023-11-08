 Thane News: Woman Worker, Her 3-Year-Old Son Die As Fire Engulfs Cotton Godown In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface
The woman worked in the godown, and she initially ran out of the building when the fire broke out, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakib Kharbe said. But on realising that the child was inside, she went back in and got trapped, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Thane: A 35-year-old woman worker and her three-year-old son were charred to death after a fire broke out at a godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Cotton was stored at the godown situated inside Parasnath Compound at Ovali village, said Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakib Kharbe.

On getting alert around 5.30 pm, two fire engines of the BNMC rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 9.45 pm, he said.

The charred bodies of Shakuntala Ravi Rajbhar and her son Prince Ravi Rajbhar were recovered from the burnt structure.

Woman Went In Back To Save Her Child

The woman worked in the godown, and she initially ran out of the building when the fire broke out, Kharbe said. But on realising that the child was inside, she went back in and got trapped, he said.

She apparently tried to save herself and the child by sheltering in the toilet but its fiber-glass door could not keep the flames away.

Most godowns in Bhiwandi, a powerloom industry hub, lack fire-fighting facilities and he will take up the issue with the district collector, the official said.

