Thane News: Notorious Criminal Brazenly Hurls Stone At Journalist In Front Of Cops; Video Goes Viral

A chilling case has come to forth from Ambernath area of Thane district wherein a notorious criminal hurled a stone at a journalist in front of the police. The incident happened on Monday, July 3 afternoon time when the criminal was being shifted to a prison facility.

The accused, Jitendra Pawar, is a notorious criminal in the area, was tried and convicted under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drugoffenders, Dangerous Persons And Video Pirates Act, 1981 (MPDA Act), stated a Zee24 Taas report.

Pawar hurls stone at journalist filming him

Pawar, who was lodged in Ambernath's Shivajinagar police station for nearly a year, was being shifted to a prison facility and a few journalists had gathered there at the time. He got enraged at one of the journalists for a reason unbeknown and hurled a stone at him aggressively. Luckily, the stone touched the ground much before it could hit the scribe. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Accused swears at scribe, no police action

The accused could also be heard swearing at the journalists as the police continues to look on. Meanwhile, one of the accused's family members or friends is seen shooing away the journalist Pawar attempted to hit.

Although the journalist was unhurt, the issue is quite grave and it has compelled public to question functioning of the police. A user tweeted the video and sought action from Thane Police.

Video viral

In a tweet, the user wrote, "A criminal penalised under MPDA hurled a stone at a journalist who was taking his videos and abused him. The incident took place on Monday afternoon while the criminal Jitendra Pawar was being taken to Yerawada Jail on the premises of Shivajinagar Police Station."

Thane Police reacts

The cops said that they have asked senior police inspector of Ambernath police station to initiate necessary action in the matter.