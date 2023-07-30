Thane News: Two Minors Drown In Pit Filled With Rainwater In Bhiwandi

Thane: Two teenagers drowned in a pit on Saturday evening where water had accumulated due to rain in the Pogaon-Dongarpada area of Bhiwandi.

The two boys who drowned have been identified as Ali Sheikh and Saneeb Ansari (16), residents of Shantinagar area.

"The deceased Ali Sheikh (17 ) and Saneeb Ansari (16) both friends and residents of Shantinagar area. Both along with other three friends had gone to Pogaon-Dongarpada area in Bhiwandi to bathe in the water accumulated in a pit.

"As Ali and Saneeb were unable to gauge the water in the pit they were drowned in the water. The incident was told by the three friends to the local people and they rushed to the spot and pulled both the boys out of the water.

"However, after pulling them out the local people took them to the nearby hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared them dead before admission. The bodies of both were sent to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem," said Datta Borate, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

"We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) in the case," Borate added.

A few days ago, a similar incident of drowning of two minors who had gone to swim in the accumulated water of a pit took place in the Narpoli area.

