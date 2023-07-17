Thane News: TMC To Annually Conduct Free Health Check-Up For Women Officers And Employees

TMC- Thane | Photo: Representative Image

Abhijit Bangar, the commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), has introduced an initiative to provide annual free health check-ups for women officers and employees above the age of 35 working within the TMC. The check-ups will include sonomammography, pap smear, blood sugar level, blood pressure, and mouth cancer screenings, all of which will be conducted free of charge.

Bangar emphasized the crucial role played by women officers and employees in carrying out civic welfare work on a daily basis. However, he acknowledged that they often unintentionally neglect their own health while fulfilling their responsibilities towards public welfare. In order to foster a strong and healthy workforce, it is imperative to ensure that these officers and employees receive timely diagnoses for potential serious illnesses. To this end, the TMC has decided to provide free health check-ups, which will be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Previously, fees were charged for sonomammography and blood tests through the TMC, but now these tests will be offered free of charge.

Non-communicable diseases such as stroke, cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure are responsible for approximately 74 percent of global deaths. Recognizing the impact on families and society as a whole, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of preventing and controlling such diseases. Timely diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential in addressing these health issues, as diabetes and high blood pressure often lead to fatalities without patients even realizing the severity of their condition. Women are particularly susceptible to breast and ovarian cancer, which can be effectively managed through regular screenings.

The TMC commissioner urged all women officers and employees of the civic body to prioritize these health tests for their own well-being. By taking advantage of these screenings, they can proactively address any potential health concerns and ensure their continued good health.

