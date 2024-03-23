 Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued

Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued

The accused is the son of an assistant sub-inspector and a resident of Santacruz.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued |

Thane: The son of a Mumbai police officer has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a prostitution racket. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane crime branch arrested Ashwin Kadam on March 21. He is the son of an assistant sub-inspector and a resident of Santacruz.

After an operation at Vishwas Veg Hotel within the jurisdiction of Thane Nagar police station, the crime branch also arrested a woman, Kritika Lad, 31, in connection with the case. Three women were rescued in the drive.

Read Also
Sex Racket Operating From Massage Parlour Busted In Nagpur, Police Rescues 4 Young Girls Forced Into...
article-image

The police said they received information regarding an agent bringing women to the hotel for flesh trade. Acting on this tip, a trap was set up when Kadam arrived with three women. A policeman, acting as a decoy customer, negotiated a deal with him at Rs15,000. Kadam was arrested upon accepting the money. Subsequent investigation revealed that a woman assisted him in the operation, following which Lad was arrested on Friday. A police officer stated a case has been registered against Kadam and Lad and an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued

Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Notice To Cleaning Agency After 2 Workers Die Due To Falling In Sewer...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Notice To Cleaning Agency After 2 Workers Die Due To Falling In Sewer...

Who is Prasad Pujari, Most Wanted Gangster Absconding Since 20 Years; Here's A Complete Criminal...

Who is Prasad Pujari, Most Wanted Gangster Absconding Since 20 Years; Here's A Complete Criminal...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Temperature To Take Dip During Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Temperature To Take Dip During Weekend

35 Somali Pirates Taken Captive By Indian Navy Handed To Mumbai Police For Prosecution

35 Somali Pirates Taken Captive By Indian Navy Handed To Mumbai Police For Prosecution