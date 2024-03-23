Thane News: Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Running Prostitution Racket In Local Hotel; 3 Women Rescued |

Thane: The son of a Mumbai police officer has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a prostitution racket. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane crime branch arrested Ashwin Kadam on March 21. He is the son of an assistant sub-inspector and a resident of Santacruz.

After an operation at Vishwas Veg Hotel within the jurisdiction of Thane Nagar police station, the crime branch also arrested a woman, Kritika Lad, 31, in connection with the case. Three women were rescued in the drive.

The police said they received information regarding an agent bringing women to the hotel for flesh trade. Acting on this tip, a trap was set up when Kadam arrived with three women. A policeman, acting as a decoy customer, negotiated a deal with him at Rs15,000. Kadam was arrested upon accepting the money. Subsequent investigation revealed that a woman assisted him in the operation, following which Lad was arrested on Friday. A police officer stated a case has been registered against Kadam and Lad and an investigation is underway.