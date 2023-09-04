Thane News: Moving Car Catches Fire On Mumbra Bypass Road, 7 People Evacuated Safely; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday late at night, the official added.

There were seven occupants — two men, two women, and three children — in the car when it caught fire, an official in the Thane Municipal Corporation informed, adding that they were pulled out safely. The car was heading to Thane from Panvel.

As soon as they received word of the incident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained as yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)