Thane News: Jambli Naka Commences 31st Chaitra Navratri Festival With Grand Bhumi Pujan

Jambli Naka Commences 31st Chaitra Navratri Festival With Grand Bhumi Pujan |

​Thane: The cultural heart of Thane, Jambli Naka, resonated with religious fervor as the Anand Charitable Trust officially commenced its annual Chaitra Navratri celebrations. Marking its 31st year, the festival’s preparations began with a grand Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone-laying ceremony) for the massive Devi mandap at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Grounds.

​The ceremony was performed by senior Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament, Rajan Vichare, alongside his wife, Nandini Vichare, who conducted the traditional rituals and Aarti. The event saw a massive turnout of local citizens and political dignitaries, signaling the start of one of Thane’s most anticipated religious traditions.

​Speaking at the event, organizers highlighted that the Jambli Naka Chaitra Navratri has evolved from a local ritual into a significant cultural landmark for the city. Known among devotees as the Goddess who "rushes to the aid of all," the deity attracts thousands of pilgrims from across the district every year.

​The ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including:​Pradeep Shinde (Deputy District Chief), ​Anish Gadhave (City Chief) ​Former Corporators Shahaji Khuspe, Sanjay Dalvi, and Mandar Vichare ​Representatives from the Mahila Aghadi, Yuva Sena, and Yuvati Sena.

Also Watch:

​The organizers have announced a packed nine-day schedule featuring diverse religious ceremonies and cultural programs. With the mandap construction now underway, the atmosphere in the Jambli Naka area remains vibrant as Thane prepares to welcome the Goddess with traditional splendor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/