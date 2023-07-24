Thane News: Hold Contractors, Officials Responsible For Deaths Due To Potholes, Says Kalyan BJP Leader Gaikwad

Thane: The Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad on Monday said that due to the irresponsible and careless actions of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials and contractors, potholes form on the roads in their jurisdiction every year. In the last one year potholes have been the cause of at least six deaths, still no action has been taken against the officials and contractors.

Gaikwad has demanded that the state government should file a case of culpable homicide against the contractors and officials responsible for pothole accident deaths.

Shoddy work of road repair

Last week Suraj Gawari a 23-year-old man lost his balance and fell while riding his bike near Vadarli village on the Malang road in Kalyan East while dodging a pothole. He died on the spot after being run over by a concrete-mixer truck. Gaikwad has taken serious notice of this accident.

Gaikwad said, "In Kalyan Dombivli municipal limits, pre-monsoon pothole filling works are not done properly by the contractors. Municipal authorities do not supervise these works. By plastering the surface, the contractor fill the potholes and get their payments cleared by KDMC. These roads get damaged in heavy rains and potholes are formed due to the rush of vehicles on these roads. Even after spending crores of rupees for these works, the quality is not maintained. It should also be investigated."

Number of deaths increasing

Gaikwad further added, "In other cities potholes are not formed every year then why potholes fall every year in KDMC municipal limits? At least two to three people die every year due to potholes in the municipal limits. And the number is increasing because no action is being taken against officials and contractors. After the death of Suraj Gawari, the KDMC administration has started filling the potholes within the municipal limits. Also, potholes are being filled with gravel."

