Thane News: History-Sheeter Held For Attempted Rape Of Teenager In Kalyan

Thane: A history-sheeter with a record of several offences, including rape and molestation, has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl in Kalyan while she was returning home from tuition classes. However, the teenager managed to thwart the assault and escape from her assailant.

Courageous girl raises alarm, runs from spot

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the accused, identified as Vishal Gawli, reportedly waylaid the girl while she was returning home, dragged her to a roadside and attempted to rape her. The girl quickly raised an alarm and ran from the spot. She informed her parents about the incident, who promptly lodged a complaint at the Kolsewadi police station.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused, who was subsequently arrested from Kalyan, under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, tried to bring the incident to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s attention by tagging him in a tweet where she has written, "It has come to light that the arrested accused faces many serious charges like rape and under POCSO. The accused who faces serious charges and has been externed is still scot-free, which raises a question mark on the functioning of local police."

