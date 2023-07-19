Thane News: Fire Erupts At TMC Hospital's Meter Room in Kasarvadavali; No Casualties Reported (Watch Visuals)

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire broke out in the electricity meter room of Rosa Gardenia Hospital, which is operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Kasarvadavali area, Ghodbunder. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 am. The Balkum fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency and successfully extinguished the fire, preventing a potential catastrophe.

The hospital, situated in a four-story building, comprises an outpatient ward on the ground floor, a maternity ward on the first floor, an empty second floor, and the dialysis department on the third floor.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated, "The fire originated in the hospital's meter room around 1:50 am on Wednesday due to a technical fault. Following the incident, the electricity department immediately disconnected the power supply to the hospital. Upon receiving the employees' notification, the Balkum fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the fire within thirty minutes. At the time, there were three women and three children in the maternity ward. The fire incident and subsequent power outage caused apprehension among them and their relatives. However, due to the small scale of the fire and its swift extinguishment, a major disaster was averted. Thankfully, no casualties were reported."

The additional executive engineer from TMC, who visited the site, explained, "The fire damaged a connecting wire between the generator and the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) power supply. Fortunately, all meters and the connection wire remained intact. The power supply to the hospital has been temporarily suspended, and MSEB personnel will replace the damaged wire to restore the electricity."

