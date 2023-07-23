Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Fast Food Center In Kopri; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Papaji fast food & Chinese center, located opposite Shankar Mandir in Kopri Thane west. The Fire Brigade team has promptly reached the scene.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Efforts are currently underway to douse the flames. We will continue to update the story as we receive further information.
Read Also
‘If There Was Good Hospital In Bhiwandi, She Would Be Alive’: Grandfather Of 6-Month-Old Baby...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)