 Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Fast Food Center In Kopri; No Casualties Reported
Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Fast Food Center In Kopri; No Casualties Reported

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
A fire broke out at Papaji fast food & Chinese center, located opposite Shankar Mandir in Kopri Thane west. The Fire Brigade team has promptly reached the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Efforts are currently underway to douse the flames. We will continue to update the story as we receive further information.

'If There Was Good Hospital In Bhiwandi, She Would Be Alive': Grandfather Of 6-Month-Old Baby...
