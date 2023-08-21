Thane News: Container Carrying Food Materials Overturns On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For 2 Hours; Video Surfaces |

Thane: A container carrying foodstuff overturned near the Patlipada Bridge on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Monday during the wee hours resulting in a huge traffic jam for two hours, informed a official from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Disaster Management Official Shares Update

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room from the Thane city traffic control room on Monday at around 1:30 am about the container carrying foodstuff overturned at Patlipada Bridge at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with Chitalsar police personnel, Kasarvadavali traffic police personnel, fire brigade personnel with two crane machines, two pick-up vehicles and one fire vehicle reached the spot."

Tadvi further added, " The container owned by Vinu Gwalior, Cargo was carrying 12 ton of butter and toast (foodstuff) and was transporting from Khopoli to Surat in Gujarat. The driver of the container Rakesh Babu (50) lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the service road and also spilled oil on the road. The container driver sustained injuries on his head and legs and he was admitted to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after first aid. There traffic was closed for two hours on the Patlipada service road after the accident. Our disaster management cell team moved the accident vehicle to one side of the road with the help of a crane machine. The road has been cleared for traffic by the fire brigade personnel after pouring water on the oil spill on the said road."

