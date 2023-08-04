Thane News: Bus Collides With Street Pole On Patlipada Bridge, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

In an incident reported to the Disaster Management Room on August 4th, 2023, at approximately 18:29 hrs, a collision occurred on Patlipada Bridge, Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West). The informant conveyed that a private bus with registration number MH 04 FK 6661 was involved in the accident. The driver and owner of the bus remain unidentified.

The collision took place when the bus struck a street pole positioned above the channel. The location of the accident was on Patlipada Bridge, while heading from Ghodbunder to Thane. Responding swiftly, a multi-agency team was dispatched to the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the site of the accident, personnel from the Manpada police, city transport department, disaster management room, electrical department, and fire brigade converged. The coordinated effort included the deployment of one crane machine, one pickup vehicle, an emergency vehicle, and a rescue vehicle.

Currently, traffic along the route is experiencing slowdowns as a result of the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the road remains partially obstructed.

6 injured shifted to hospital

As a result of the collision, six individuals sustained injuries. They have been promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Their condition remains under observation.

Efforts to clear the accident site are underway, with the bus involved in the collision having been moved to the side of the road. Authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy to the affected area.

Read Also Student Unions Protest Outside Thane College After Video Showing Thrashing Of NCC Cadets Sparks...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)