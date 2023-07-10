Thane News: Ban On Heavy Vehicles At Ghodbunder Road Till July 18

Representative Image

The Thane traffic control branch has imposed a ban on heavy vehicles on Ghodbunder Road due to the ongoing construction of the Wadala Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali metro line.

Ban until July 18

The ban will be from 11.55 pm to 5am until July 18. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod said, “Thousands of heavy vehicles are plying towards Uran-JNPT via Ghodbunder from Gujarat. For the last few years, the work of metro lines Wadala-GhatkoparKasarvadavali has been going on on the Ghodbunder route."

"As a part of it, the work of erecting beams from Manpada to Kapurbavadi will be done. Therefore, in order to avoid accidents during this period, the Thane traffic control branch will ban heavy vehicles on the route.”

Heavy vehicles diverted

Heavy vehicles will be diverted from Kapurbavadi through Kasheli, Kalher and Anjurphata area in Bhiwandi, he said.