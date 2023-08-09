Thane News: Assault Victim Anant Karmuse Booked By Kasarvadavali Police For Beating Up Neighbour

Anant Karmuse, the civil engineer from Thane who came into limelight after getting assaulted by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad at his bungalow, has been booked by the Kasarvadavali police for allegedly beating up his neighbour.

A non-cognisable complaint was registered on August 8 night after the incident at Unnathi Woods Phase-1 in Thane. Karmuse’s neighbour, Sunil Mill, has also been booked. A video of the fight was recorded by Mill’s wife.

Timeline of events

Both Karmuse and Mill reside on the 15th floor of Unnathi Woods. On Tuesday, Mill, whose wife is part of the housing society managing committee, complained to Karmuse about the staircase being blocked by household material and that it could be a fire hazard. A minor argument soon turned into a physical fight and Karmuse allegedly assaulted Mill. The latter said that the police did not register an FIR and only registered a non-cognisable complaint.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Babshetty said a complaint has been registered against both Karmuse and Mill as the latter was inebriated and allegedly created a tense situation in the building. He said Mill’s blood sample has been sent for testing. Babshetty said Mill wanted an FIR under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) but prima facie the sequence of events doesn’t indicate that.

