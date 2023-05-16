Thane Crime: 'Drug supplier' battered by angry mob in city's Shivai Nagar, hospitalised; visuals surface

Screengrab of the video (left) and file photo of Ajay Chaurasiya (right) | Sourced Photo

Thane: A man was battered by an angered mob in the city's Shivai Nagar. Identified as Ajay Chaurasiya, it is being alleged that he is a drug supplier. Chaurasiya had to be hospitalised following the incident that happened on Monday, under Vartak Nagar police station limits. According to the preliminary information received, the mob charged at him as they thought he was trying to influence the youth there by supplying them with nacotics substances.

The video clip that has been going viral shows a mob hitting Chaurasiya who is lying the ground while hurling expletives at him. A crowd gathered around the site to witness the event that was unfolding. The group of men hitting him are later seen leaving the spot while he stays on the ground.

As per reports, Chaurasiya would frequent the area and used to allegedly give drugs to youngsters. It did not go down well with the residents and thus they assaulted him in full public view.

More details awaited