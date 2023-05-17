 Thane news: 27-year-old dies by suicide in Manpada
Thane news: 27-year-old dies by suicide in Manpada

The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Chandrana. Police and local authorities rushed to the spot in receiving the information about the incident.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: A 27-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday morning by jumping from the 17th floor of a residential building. The incident took place in the building number 4, Siddhachal phase 8, Manpada in Thane West.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

