 Thane News: 25-Yr-Old Auto Driver Held For Molesting Minor
In her complaint, the 17-year-old victim, who is in class 11, said that the incident took place on September 3. She hailed the auto of the accused, Gopal Mudliyar, to go to classes.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:19 AM IST
article-image
The victim jumped off the running auto, however, Mudliyar continued to stalk her and even gave threats | ANI

He first asked the teen her contact number and when she refused to give it, he molested her, said the complaint.

He first asked the teen her contact number and when she refused to give it, he molested her, said the complaint. The victim jumped off the running auto, however, Mudliyar continued to stalk her and even gave threats, the complaint added. He fled when the teen's family came out. Mudliyar was caught with the help of CCTV footage. 

