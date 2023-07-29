Thane News: 24-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Alleged Police Harassment, Cops Deny Claim

Thane: A 24-year-old man from Wagle Estate in Thane allegedly committed suicide after getting regular pressure from police. He was caught driving under the influence of alcohol, informed Srinagar police on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manish Uttekar. He sent a suicide note to his parents and also shared it on social media claiming harassment by the traffic cops from Thane, before taking his own life.

However, a senior police officer denied the allegations.

Victim claims police harassment

Kiran Kabadi, senior police inspector, Srinagar police station said, "The deceased Uttekar hanged himself at his home on Friday. The claim made by him before suicide about the harassment from the police is false. Uttekar was preparing for competitive exams and he wanted the traffic cops to go easy on him in the drunk-driving case saying it would ruin his career."

Kabadi added, "Uttekar was apparently disturbed after learning that the police were initiating legal action against him. He blamed the traffic cops Pushpak and Sudhakar from Thane's Kopri traffic unit in his suicide note."

Drunk driving case

Dr. Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Thane said, "Uttekar was caught by traffic cops in drunken driving cases and it is non-compoundable so the accused have to be sent to the court. There is no question of letting anyone off by collecting a fine at the traffic office. A non-compoundable offence is one in which the victim cannot enter into the compromise with the other side and the case must be tried in court."

Rathod added, "In the Kopri traffic unit there are no staffers with the name Pushpak and Sudhakar mentioned in the suicide note."

Kabadi said, "We have registered a accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigating the case."

