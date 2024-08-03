Thane News: 2 Killed & 2 Injured In Separate Accidents

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman | Pexels

A 22-year-old pedestrian was run over by a truck in Bhiwandi on Thursday. The victim, Sanjiv Gautam, 22, worked as a labourer and had come to the city for work from Uttar Pradesh. The truck loaded with scrap was headed to Nashik; it first hit a car parked near Mankoli bridge and then rammed into Gautam. The truck driver, Manidhar Singh, was later arrested.

Read Also Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

In another accident, a 27-year-old man was killed, while two others suffered injuries, after a two-wheeler and a tempo dashed into a truck with a punctured tyre in the middle of the road. The incident occurred in Majiwada, Thane, on Thursday. The injured persons have been identified as Dharmendra Yadav, 40, the tempo driver, and Sunil Bakare, 38, a security guard of a private company. The biker, Vaibhav Davkhar, 27, died in the accident.

Read Also Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

The police said that the truck’s tyre punctured in the middle of the road. Not realising that the heavy vehicle was stationary, the tempo suddenly rammed into it, following which the biker also collided into the vehicles. The KapurBawdi police rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to Civil Hospital where Davkhar was declared dead upon arrival.