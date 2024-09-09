 Thane News: 2 Held, 1 Detained For Gangrape In Titwala
NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Thane News: 2 Held, 1 Detained For Gangrape In Titwala | Representative Photo

Thane rural police have arrested two members of a family and detained another one for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old woman in Titwala. A case was registered after a complaint filed by the victim.

The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was alone and a 54-year-old father-in-law, a 26-year-old brother-in-law and one juvenile, 16, allegedly raped her.

According to the police, the woman has been married to the son of one of the accused for the past nine years. She has two children and lives with her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and other family members. Her husband works as a labourer.

The police said the incident came to light when the civil hospital informed the police about the sexual assault by her family members. Subsequently, Thane rural police swung into action. A case was lodged under the charge of gang rape and grievous hurt on Sunday. Therefore, the father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested and the juvenile was detained.

According to the police, the woman informed her husband about the incident when he returned from work. Despite hearing her complaint, he allegedly beat her up with a brick and she suffered injuries. Later, she was taken to a nearby hospital and referred to the civil hospital in Thane.

Investigation officer Suresh Kadam said that they are keeping an eye on the victim's husband. “After the victim is discharged, we will take action against him,” he said.

