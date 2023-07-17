Thane News: 17-Year-Old Drowns While Swimming With Friends In Upvan Lake

Thane: A 17-year-old boy residing at Sai Sahakar Society at Lokmanya Nagar in Thane drowned in Upvan Lake on Monday. The incident took place at around 1:45 pm when the boy went swimming along with his four other friends.

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 2:15 pm on Monday about a 17-year-old boy drowning near Ganapati Visarjan Ghat opposite Palaidevi Temple at Upvan Lake in Thane. The boy has been identified as Aditya Laxman Pawar and he was a student of 12th standard in Thakur College at Savarkar Nagar in Thane."

Tadvi further added, "Some around four other friends went with Aditya at Upvan Lake for swimming. Aditya could not gauge the depth of the lake and he drowned. The local fire brigade was alerted and the disaster management cell team reached the spot along with one pick-up vehicle, one bus of TDRF personnel and one fire vehicle and three boats were also engaged in the search operation launched to rescue the boy and after four hours of search operation his body was removed from the lake and it was handed over to Vartak Nagar police personnel."

Vartak Nagar police officials have registered the accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigating the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)