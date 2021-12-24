Thane: New-born girl child found dumped in garbage bin in Bhiwandi

A new-born baby girl was found dumped in a garbage bin near a court in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

An offence under IPC section 318 (concealment of birth) was registered at Shanti Nagar police station against an unidentified woman for abandoning the just-born child, an official said.

"The baby girl was found thrown in the garbage bin near the court's compound wall around 1.30 am. The infant was wrapped in a green cloth," he said.

The local police have launched a search for the woman, he added

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:07 PM IST