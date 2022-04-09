e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Neighbour molests six-year-old girl

Thane: Neighbour molests six-year-old girl

Abhitash Singh | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Advertisement

In a shocking incident one Anwar Shiekh, 25, a resident of Shree Krishna Rahiwasi Chawl, Wagle Estate, Thane molested his six-year-old neighbour on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the minor was playing outside her home. The accused took her to his room and closed the doors from inside and molested her.

The minor, who sufferring from pain narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the Wagle Estate police station and lodged a complaint against Shiekh. The accused meanwhile, fled the area.

The cops have registered an offence and have launched a manhuntto nab Shiekh

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Religious teacher gets 5-year-jail for sexual assault on student Mumbai: Religious teacher gets 5-year-jail for sexual assault on student

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:49 AM IST