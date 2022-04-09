Thane: Neighbour molests six-year-old girl

In a shocking incident one Anwar Shiekh, 25, a resident of Shree Krishna Rahiwasi Chawl, Wagle Estate, Thane molested his six-year-old neighbour on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the minor was playing outside her home. The accused took her to his room and closed the doors from inside and molested her.

The minor, who sufferring from pain narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the Wagle Estate police station and lodged a complaint against Shiekh. The accused meanwhile, fled the area.

The cops have registered an offence and have launched a manhuntto nab Shiekh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:49 AM IST