Thane: NCP workers lock power office in Mumbra after death of senior citizen during 48-hour outage

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party activists in Mumbra locked the office of Torrent Power on March 1, alleging that a senior citizen died because of a 48-hour power outage at the Devripada campus in Kausa, Mumbra. The party workers also warned of further agitation in the future if the company administration were to disrupt the life of Devripada residents.

The protest was carried out by NCP leader Shamim Khan, under the guidance of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

On Wednesday, Shamim Khan reached the Torrent Power office in Mumbra, accompanied by around 100 supporters and locked up the premises. Confronted with angry protesters, the executive director of Torrent Power, Jagdish Chelaramani, promised that in the future they would try and ensure that the duration of the outages would be shorter.

Shamim Khan said, “For the past few days, there has been a power outage in Mumbra, Kausa areas. In Devripada, there was no electricity for about 48 hours and the patients in hospitals were hit the hardest. Last week, an elderly person undergoing dialysis lost his life for lack of treatment due to power outage. In protest, we locked the power company office.”

Torrent Power assures preventive measures

Further, Khan said, “Torrent Power’s executive director, Jagdish Chelaramani, assured us that the interest on overdue bills would be cancelled, cases of electricity theft would be filed after giving notice, officers would be appointed for every ward and the problem of electricity supply in Devripada area would be resolved. Also, the charge for new connections would be Rs 500, instead of the earlier Rs 2,500. Only after receiving these assurances, did we unlock the office. We have warned of more protests in the future if our problems are not solved on a priority basis.”