Thane: NCP Protests, Files FIR Against Bhide Over Remarks On Gandhi

Sambhaji Bhide |

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a protest in front of the Thane collectorate office on Monday against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and others.

NCP Thane district president Anand Paranjape along with other protesters demanded the immediate arrest of Bhide.

Paranjape said, “Bhide has many times made absurd and distorted statements against great personalities. Now he has hurt the sentiments of all Sai Baba devotees by saying that Sai Baba is not a god. He has made dirty comments on Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Phule and Raja Rammohan Roy and insulted them by calling them traitors. Since Bhide is repeatedly insulting great personalities, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take immediate action and arrest Bhide.”

FIR against Bhide

Meanwhile, the Naupada police on Monday registered an FIR against Bhide for his derogatory statements. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by NCP leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Awhad said on Monday that they won't allow the legislature to function if Bhide is not arrested by Wednesday.

Awhad has allegedly referred Bhide as the son of Afzal Khan's lawyer Krishna Kulkarni and a sociopath and said that Bhide's remarks are a ploy to divert attention from serious issues like the violence in Manipur.

“Earlier Supreme Court Justice Nagaratna ordered to file a case against Bhide who makes comments that may create religious-caste conflict. Similar type of order was given by the bench of Justice Joseph on April 28, 2023. But no one gives such orders to Maharashtra Police. Also, what is the Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth doing? Why are they not filing a case? Is this government trying to hide the mistakes of Bhide and supporting him,” Awhad asked.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)