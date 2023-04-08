Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad to invite rappers critical of Maharashtra govt's actions & policies

Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has said that he will be holding a special program in Thane in the coming days and inviting all Maharashtra-based singers who sing songs against the Maharashtra government.

Awhad said this because recently, two singers were booked for singing songs against the government.

NCP plans to hold events across the state in support of the constitution and against communal forces

The opposition NCP plans to hold several events across the state in support of the constitution and against communal forces in Maharashtra while marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule and Dr. BR Ambedkar on April 11 and 14, respectively. The state NCP unit will organize programs to discuss 'Shetkaryacha Asud' — a book by Phule — on his birth anniversary on April 11 and conduct discussions on Phule's revolutionary thoughts against superstition, casteism, farmers' issues, and women's conditions in society.

Awhad said, "On April 14, the political party will hold mass pledge programs at major squares of the city, town, or villages to safeguard the constitution. We have also appealed to our workers to organize the programs and unite people to stop the insult of the constitution."

Programs in honour of Phule and Ambedkar

"With the program in honour of Phule and Ambedkar, NCP will also extend support to two rappers who have been booked by police for their lyrics against the state government," said Awhad.

The Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath on Thursday booked Raj Mungase, a rapper from Aurangabad now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, for an alleged defamatory song against the BJP-Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Another rapper, Umesh Khade, was detained by Mumbai's Wadala Police on Friday for his song having abusive words against the system for treating farmers poorly.

"These young artists are expressing their concern about injustice. They are raising their voices against the system and calling out to safeguard the Constitution. How can police arrest them?" questioned Awhad. Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA supporting rapper Raj Mungase, said that the rapper was arrested when he did not even mention any name in his song.

Pawar raised the question and said, 'If the rapper was arrested for mentioning 50 Khokhe (crore), doesn't it mean that the MLA has agreed to accept 50 Khokhe?'"

Read Also Maharashtra: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to hold protest in Nashik