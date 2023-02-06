Thane: NCP leader Sujata Ghag lodges complaint against Jalna Yuva Morcha chief Kapil Deherkar

Former NCP leader Jitendra Awhad |

Thane: NCP leader Sujata Ghag on Monday approached the Naupada police to register a case against Jalna Yuva Morcha district president Kapil Deherkar, who announced a reward of Rs10 lakh for allegedly cutting former minister Jitendra Awhad’s tongue.

Ghag has demanded that a case be registered against Deherkar for endangering life, incitement, inciting people to commit crime and threatening to kill under the Indian Penal Code. She asked the police to arrest the BJP leader within 24 hours.

Earlier, Awhad allegedly controversial statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, following which Deherkar called for protests in Jalna and burnt the NCP leader’s photos and effigy.

Ghag said, “For the last several years, Awhad is trying to present true history unlike movies for which he is being targeted.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)