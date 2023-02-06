Thane: NCP leader Sujata Ghag lodges complaint against Jalna Yuva Morcha chief Kapil Deherkar

e-Paper Get App
Jalna Yuva Morcha district president Kapil Deherkar announced a reward of Rs10 lakh for allegedly cutting former minister Jitendra Awhad’s tongue.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Former NCP leader Jitendra Awhad |
Thane: NCP leader Sujata Ghag on Monday approached the Naupada police to register a case against Jalna Yuva Morcha district president Kapil Deherkar, who announced a reward of Rs10 lakh for allegedly cutting former minister Jitendra Awhad’s tongue.

Ghag has demanded that a case be registered against Deherkar for endangering life, incitement, inciting people to commit crime and threatening to kill under the Indian Penal Code. She asked the police to arrest the BJP leader within 24 hours.

Earlier, Awhad allegedly controversial statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, following which Deherkar called for protests in Jalna and burnt the NCP leader’s photos and effigy.

Ghag said, “For the last several years, Awhad is trying to present true history unlike movies for which he is being targeted.”

