Thane: NCP leader Ajit Makhijani ask citizen to write to CM about dilapidated roads

NCP leader Ajit Makhijani ask citizen to write to CM about dilapidated roads

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Makhijani on Saturday, October 29 appealed the citizens of Ulhasnagar to directly write and inform Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the dilapidated condition of roads in the city.

Ajit Makhijani said, "Most of the roads in Ulhasnagar are in bad condition and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has been delaying the road repair and pothole filling work. Therefore, the citizens expressed their displeasure on social media over the working style of UMC chief Aziz Sheikh."

Citizen raise question about delay in work

The citizen have already questioned delay by the construction department to start the road repair work after monsoon. Ajit Makhijani, in a mail to CM Eknath Shinde, raised questions about the condition of roads in the city.

Makhijani said, "Citizens should come ahead and send mails to Maharashtra CM and inform him about the road problems in the city. The Chief Minister is from Thane district and earlier he was the guardian minister of the district so he is aware of the problems in the city."

On social media people are writing about the corruption while allotting tenders and billing in road repair, filling potholes and road reconstruction work in the city.

The NCP leader expressed hope that If citizens will write to the CM Eknath Shinde regarding roads then he can release huge funds for road development in Ulhasnagar.