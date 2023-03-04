Thane NCP leader accuses Commissioner of filing false cases, compares him with 'General Dyer'

Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh | FIle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader and former MP Anand Paranjape on Saturday, March 4 addressed a press conference at the NCP office in Thane and said that Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh is acting like General Dyer. He accused the Thane police of filing false cases.

CP like General Dyer, should call us and shoot: Paranjape

Paranjape said, "The Thane Sessions Court has observed that the serious section 307 of the IPC filed against the NCP activists and MLA Jitendra Awhad for beating TMC assistant commissioner of encroachment department Mahesh Aher is false. Such false cases are frequently filed by the Thane police. The Police Commissioner who registers crimes in this manner seems to us like General Dyer. So they should call us to the police ground and shoot us directly."

Paranjape cites court's remark in case against NCP workers and Awhad

Anand Paranjape warned that there will be sedition against the police by Thanekars. He said that while giving bail to Dr Jitendra Awhad, the court took the basis of five different cases in the High Court and the Supreme Court. Also, while recording our observation, just because the complainant says, it does not mean that the assailants had weapons in their hands. Aher has deliberately taken Awhad's name because Awhad has filed a complaint against Mahesh Aher at Vartak Nagar Police Station. None of the images circulated in media and social media show any weapons. It is stated that Section 307 of the IPC filed is false as no weapon was used and the motive to kill is not clear. False cases are being filed against Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction or NCP activists."

Police working under CM Shinde's pressure

When Paranjape was asked who is pressurising police to file false cases, he said, "Thane police is at the forefront of filing false cases. Police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh's colleague Punjabrao Ugale is also taking initiative in this work. All this is happening under the pressure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The cases under various IPC sections are being registered on direct instructions of Shinde."

