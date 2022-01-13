Thane: Naupada police arrest four for burglar

Thane: The Naupada police in Thane have arrested four burglars who broke into differents shops in Thane and robbed mobile phones, cash and motorcycles. The police formed two teams and with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence traced the accused.

The police team have seized cash, a mobile phone and three motorcycles worth Rs 2.17 lakhs.

The police said on December 17, the accused broke into a mobile repairing shop and a medical shop and ran away taking mobile phones and cash of Rs 39,000. A case was registered at Naupada police station under sections 457, 380 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

Taking it seriously the Naupada police formed two teams and started scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity. With the help of dum data and other technical details the accused were made arrested.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station confirmed the arrest. "The accused are involved in nine cases including four cases in Naupada, other five in Badlapur, Kongaon, Pen and Chunabhatti among others," added Dhumal.

The police said the four arrested accused are identified as Ravi alias Ganu Dhangar 19, Raj Rajapure 20, Rajkumar Saroj 20 and Balkrishna Pal 22.

The police said two of the accused were tested positive and kept under isolation. While the other two were fit and produced in court to be remanded in police custody for four days.

