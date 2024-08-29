Thane Murder: Padgha Police Arrest 3 For Abducting & Killing 13-Year-Old Boy After Snatching His Mobile Phone & ₹100 Cash

Representative Image

Thane: The Padgha police have arrested three persons for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy and smothering him to death after snatching his mobile phone and Rs 100 cash.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Haryachapada in Pachhapur village on August 18 at about 9 am when the child went out to purchase rakhi. The accused have been identified as Nitin Waghe, 40, Padmakar Bhoir, 20, and Ajay Manje, 21. They are all residents of Chava village in Padgha.

A case was filed on August 21 by Shanta Valvi, the victim’s uncle. After the victim’s father passed away and his mother remarried, he was admitted to the ashram school. On the day of the incident, he came to his uncle’s home to celebrate Rakshabandhan. He took Rs 100 cash to purchase rakhi. He was carrying a smartphone that his mother had given him as a gift. When he didn’t come back for two days, his uncle thought he had gone back to the ashram school. When he enquired with the school authorities, they said he hadn’t returned. He then approached the police and lodged a case of kidnapping.

Statement Of Senior Police Inspector Bala Kumbhar

Senior police inspector Bala Kumbhar said, “We scanned CCTV footage from the area and found that the boy took a lift from a biker, who was traced and interrogated. He and a co-accused admitted to killing the boy at an isolated place in Wada for phone and money. The body was sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem, which revealed death by strangulation.”

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.