Thane Murder: Kongaon Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Slitting Throat Of 45-Yr-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Over Old Fare Dispute In Bhiwandi

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The Kongaon police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing auto rickshaw driver Dinesh Ganpat Bhoir, 45, over an old fare dispute in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at Rajnoli Naka on Thursday around 6.30 pm.

About The Incident

According to the police, four days earlier, Bhoir and the accused had a heated argument over a passenger fare, which escalated into a scuffle, and the accused was allegedly beaten up. Seeking revenge, the accused posed as a passenger in Bhoir’s rickshaw and asked to stop at an isolated spot in the Pipeline area, where he allegedly slit Bhoir’s throat with a sharp weapon before fleeing.

A bystander found Bhoir’s body in the rickshaw and alerted the police. Bhoir was taken to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. The police arrested the accused based on local intelligence, and he was remanded into custody until October 15. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder.